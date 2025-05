Telegram dostane Grok, od xAI navíc i peníze, akcie a podíl

Telegram and xAI have agreed to a 1-year partnership to distribute Grok to Telegram’s billion+ users and integrate it into its apps. Telegram will receive $300M in cash and equity from xAI, plus 50% of revenue from xAI subscriptions sold via Telegram. Together, we win! ❤️📈🏆 pic.twitter.com/JxTNQr4MTy

— Pavel Durov (@durov) May 28, 2025