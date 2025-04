Perplexity spustilo asistenta už i pro iOS [aktualizováno]

Introducing Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant

Voice Assistant uses web browsing and multi-app actions to book reservations, send emails and calendar invites, play media, and more—all from the Perplexity iOS app.

Update your app in the App Store and start asking today. pic.twitter.com/OKdlTaG9CO

— Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) April 23, 2025