reklama

Huawei AppGallery není výjimkou, aplikace a hry obsahovaly malware

Huawei AppGallery není výjimkou, aplikace a hry obsahovaly malware
2021-11-25T08:00:55+01:00
• 25. 11. 2021

Zdroj: Dotekomanie.cz

Hackeři se většinou soustřeďují na takové cíle, kde je potenciál zasáhnout velké množství cílů. Obchod s aplikacemi AppGallery od Huawei asi již začíná být zajímavým prostředím i pro útočníky. Byl totiž objeven malware u mnoha aplikací. Společnost již zareagovala na danou hrozbu, ale dá se předpokládat, že se nebude jednat o jediný větší případ.

Miliony nakažených

Bezpečnostní analytici ze společnosti Doctor Web objevili malware u 190 rozdílných aplikací a her, přičemž si je stáhlo přes devět milionů uživatelů. Toto číslo nemusí vypadat nějak obrovsky v porovnání s počtem mobilních telefonů se systémem Android, ale je vhodné ho dát do kontextu, kolik uživatelů používá Huawei mobily s AppGallery.

Samotný malware byl z rodiny Cynos a konkrétně se jednalo o variantu Android.Cynos.7.origin. Cynos je na světe již od roku 2014 a postupně vznikají nejrůznější modifikace. Ta, která byla objevena, se soustřeďovala na shromažďování informací o uživatelích. Zpravidla po aktivaci ve hře došlo na vyžádání přístupu k telefonním funkcím. Po povolení začalo shromažďování citlivých dat a jejich odesílání.

appgallery huawei mini 1059x974x

Zdroj: Huawei

Aby toho nebylo málo, tak Android.Cynos.7.origin se staral o zobrazování reklamy navíc, což čerpá energii a data, přičemž ještě útočnících vydělávají na poškozených. Bezpečnostní společnost již informovala Huawei. Ihned došlo k odstranění všech nakažených aplikací, ale asi se nebude jednat o první a poslední případ. Huawei v poslední době hodně investoval do rozšíření AppGallery, ale zřejmě bude nutné nalít peníze i do zabezpečení a ochrany.

Seznam infikovaných aplikací:

  • 3D City Hunting
  • 3D Cartoon man Parkour
  • 3D City Wild Racing
  • 3d Man action run
  • Ace of sky hero
  • Acrobatics diving training
  • Adventures of Magical Girl
  • Airplane master
  • All-Star Basketball Championship
  • almighty carry company
  • Ancient escape
  • Anti-terrorism actions
  • Anti-terrorist police battle
  • Ants survive in the wilderness
  • Armed air attack at sea
  • Armed escort prisoners
  • Armed shooting raid
  • Armed zombie Tower Defense
  • Army car transport prisoners
  • Assassination Sniper
  • Assassination time 3D
  • Battle of tanks
  • Battlefield assault team
  • Beach ambulance
  • Beach Emergency team
  • Beach rescue driving
  • Beat the buddy
  • Brave Ninja saves Princess
  • Bumper Car Arena
  • Busy road driving
  • Car battle ground
  • Car destruction war
  • Car drive master
  • Car merge shooting
  • Car shooting defend war
  • Cat adventures
  • Cat cute diary
  • Cat game room
  • City car parking test
  • City driving master
  • City Fire Hero
  • City luxury car racing
  • City mad drift
  • City moto racing 3D
  • City moto speed battle
  • City Overtake Racing
  • City police run
  • City props drag racing
  • City Stickman Hero
  • City street racing
  • City timing racing
  • Cliff diving
  • College Bully Fighting Contest
  • Composite driving race
  • Construction truck simulator
  • Construction vehicle simulator
  • Dead battlegrounds
  • Deadly zombie killer
  • Delicious restaurant
  • Dino Island survival
  • Doomsday Sniper
  • Drifting speedlegend
  • Drive danger zone
  • Drive school simulator
  • Easy driving simulator
  • Endless road racing
  • Escape Jurassic
  • Escape terror nun
  • Evil taste snake
  • Evil tower
  • Extreme diving master
  • Fantasy adventure
  • fast knots master
  • Firefighter simulator
  • Forklift driving simulation Ads
  • Free driving championship
  • Future survival challenge
  • Gangster City Shootout
  • Gangster crime legend
  • Gangster evil city
  • Gourmet chef
  • Gunfight elite
  • High speed championship
  • Home defend battle
  • Hope of doomsday
  • Hostage rescue operation
  • Hot Crash Racing
  • Influencer dress up master
  • Island survival guide
  • Lethal gun battle of pixel man
  • Living dead battlefield
  • Luxury car city racing
  • Luxury car crash simulator
  • Luxury car racing
  • Luxury car racing Hurricane
  • Luxury car ultimate speed
  • Mafia crime city
  • Master pilot
  • Metal dead mission
  • Metal Slug Armor
  • Midnight Speed Race
  • millionaire simulator
  • Motorcycle city free driving
  • Motorcycle lethal racing
  • Naval battle age
  • Ninja Legion place battle
  • Ninja rescue master
  • Offroad driving simulator
  • Operation firewire
  • Operation Snipe
  • Parking simulator
  • Perfect kitchen
  • Pilot test simulator
  • Pirate Island Survival
  • Pirate island wild survival
  • Pixel battleground legend
  • Pixel city survival
  • Pixel conflict battlefield
  • pixel desperate fight
  • Pixel field survival gun battle
  • Pixel killer city battlefield
  • Pixel mad battle royale
  • Pixel man city shooting
  • Pixel monster war
  • Pixel multiplayer battle royale
  • Pixel shoot battle ground
  • Pixel shooting battlefield
  • Pixel shooting world
  • Pixel wilderness shootout
  • Pixel Zombie Doomsday Disaster
  • Primal smash fight
  • Primitive people fight in disorder
  • Prisoner escorted driving
  • Racing mania
  • Racing Road Shooting
  • Real airplane pilot
  • Real vehicle driving master
  • Real war front sim
  • Revenge zombie invasion
  • Rome defense
  • Royal sniper
  • Run guys
  • Save the princess
  • School fighter
  • School Kung Fu show
  • Secret transfer mission
  • Shoot it down
  • Sky FireWire battlefield
  • Soldiers set war
  • Soldiers united battle
  • Space Escort
  • Special forces fire mission
  • Spider Stickman City Battle
  • Spider superman city hero
  • Steel tank chaos battle
  • Stickman battle zombies
  • Stickman city legend
  • Stickman sniper elite
  • Stimulating roller coaster
  • Stray in dead island
  • Street car driving
  • Street challenge race
  • Street shuttle race
  • Super power police run
  • Survival on uninhabited island
  • Swat War Conflict
  • Tank endless battle
  • Tank joint war
  • Tanks global hegemony
  • The Adventures of the Tribal Prince
  • Top restaurant
  • Transfer Prisoner Action
  • Transform props racing cars
  • Urban thugs legend
  • Vegas gangster legend
  • Vehicle driving test
  • Warship command
  • Western sniper
  • Wild battleground
  • Wild planet
  • World Tank Championship
  • Zombie crisis on earth
  • Zombie death city
  • Zombie Doomsday Invasion
  • Zombie doomsday Survival
  • Zombie Doomsday war
  • Zombie Shootout Battle Royale
  • Команда должна убить боеголовку
  • элитный отряд на поле боя
  • 快点躲起来

Zdroj: techradar.com

reklama
reklama

Přemysl Vaculík

Androiďák, šéfredaktor, tvůrce @dotekomanie a +dotekomanie.cz. Také milovník adrenalinových sportů, na které nemá čas.

Komentáře

Dotekománie.cz

Přihlášení

Přidat komentář

Pro komentování se musíte přihlásit

Tmavý režim