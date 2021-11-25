Huawei AppGallery není výjimkou, aplikace a hry obsahovaly malware

Zdroj: Dotekomanie.cz
Hackeři se většinou soustřeďují na takové cíle, kde je potenciál zasáhnout velké množství cílů. Obchod s aplikacemi AppGallery od Huawei asi již začíná být zajímavým prostředím i pro útočníky. Byl totiž objeven malware u mnoha aplikací. Společnost již zareagovala na danou hrozbu, ale dá se předpokládat, že se nebude jednat o jediný větší případ.
Miliony nakažených
Bezpečnostní analytici ze společnosti Doctor Web objevili malware u 190 rozdílných aplikací a her, přičemž si je stáhlo přes devět milionů uživatelů. Toto číslo nemusí vypadat nějak obrovsky v porovnání s počtem mobilních telefonů se systémem Android, ale je vhodné ho dát do kontextu, kolik uživatelů používá Huawei mobily s AppGallery.
Samotný malware byl z rodiny Cynos a konkrétně se jednalo o variantu Android.Cynos.7.origin. Cynos je na světe již od roku 2014 a postupně vznikají nejrůznější modifikace. Ta, která byla objevena, se soustřeďovala na shromažďování informací o uživatelích. Zpravidla po aktivaci ve hře došlo na vyžádání přístupu k telefonním funkcím. Po povolení začalo shromažďování citlivých dat a jejich odesílání.
Aby toho nebylo málo, tak Android.Cynos.7.origin se staral o zobrazování reklamy navíc, což čerpá energii a data, přičemž ještě útočnících vydělávají na poškozených. Bezpečnostní společnost již informovala Huawei. Ihned došlo k odstranění všech nakažených aplikací, ale asi se nebude jednat o první a poslední případ. Huawei v poslední době hodně investoval do rozšíření AppGallery, ale zřejmě bude nutné nalít peníze i do zabezpečení a ochrany.
Seznam infikovaných aplikací:
- 3D City Hunting
- 3D Cartoon man Parkour
- 3D City Wild Racing
- 3d Man action run
- Ace of sky hero
- Acrobatics diving training
- Adventures of Magical Girl
- Airplane master
- All-Star Basketball Championship
- almighty carry company
- Ancient escape
- Anti-terrorism actions
- Anti-terrorist police battle
- Ants survive in the wilderness
- Armed air attack at sea
- Armed escort prisoners
- Armed shooting raid
- Armed zombie Tower Defense
- Army car transport prisoners
- Assassination Sniper
- Assassination time 3D
- Battle of tanks
- Battlefield assault team
- Beach ambulance
- Beach Emergency team
- Beach rescue driving
- Beat the buddy
- Brave Ninja saves Princess
- Bumper Car Arena
- Busy road driving
- Car battle ground
- Car destruction war
- Car drive master
- Car merge shooting
- Car shooting defend war
- Cat adventures
- Cat cute diary
- Cat game room
- City car parking test
- City driving master
- City Fire Hero
- City luxury car racing
- City mad drift
- City moto racing 3D
- City moto speed battle
- City Overtake Racing
- City police run
- City props drag racing
- City Stickman Hero
- City street racing
- City timing racing
- Cliff diving
- College Bully Fighting Contest
- Composite driving race
- Construction truck simulator
- Construction vehicle simulator
- Dead battlegrounds
- Deadly zombie killer
- Delicious restaurant
- Dino Island survival
- Doomsday Sniper
- Drifting speedlegend
- Drive danger zone
- Drive school simulator
- Easy driving simulator
- Endless road racing
- Escape Jurassic
- Escape terror nun
- Evil taste snake
- Evil tower
- Extreme diving master
- Fantasy adventure
- fast knots master
- Firefighter simulator
- Forklift driving simulation Ads
- Free driving championship
- Future survival challenge
- Gangster City Shootout
- Gangster crime legend
- Gangster evil city
- Gourmet chef
- Gunfight elite
- High speed championship
- Home defend battle
- Hope of doomsday
- Hostage rescue operation
- Hot Crash Racing
- Influencer dress up master
- Island survival guide
- Lethal gun battle of pixel man
- Living dead battlefield
- Luxury car city racing
- Luxury car crash simulator
- Luxury car racing
- Luxury car racing Hurricane
- Luxury car ultimate speed
- Mafia crime city
- Master pilot
- Metal dead mission
- Metal Slug Armor
- Midnight Speed Race
- millionaire simulator
- Motorcycle city free driving
- Motorcycle lethal racing
- Naval battle age
- Ninja Legion place battle
- Ninja rescue master
- Offroad driving simulator
- Operation firewire
- Operation Snipe
- Parking simulator
- Perfect kitchen
- Pilot test simulator
- Pirate Island Survival
- Pirate island wild survival
- Pixel battleground legend
- Pixel city survival
- Pixel conflict battlefield
- pixel desperate fight
- Pixel field survival gun battle
- Pixel killer city battlefield
- Pixel mad battle royale
- Pixel man city shooting
- Pixel monster war
- Pixel multiplayer battle royale
- Pixel shoot battle ground
- Pixel shooting battlefield
- Pixel shooting world
- Pixel wilderness shootout
- Pixel Zombie Doomsday Disaster
- Primal smash fight
- Primitive people fight in disorder
- Prisoner escorted driving
- Racing mania
- Racing Road Shooting
- Real airplane pilot
- Real vehicle driving master
- Real war front sim
- Revenge zombie invasion
- Rome defense
- Royal sniper
- Run guys
- Save the princess
- School fighter
- School Kung Fu show
- Secret transfer mission
- Shoot it down
- Sky FireWire battlefield
- Soldiers set war
- Soldiers united battle
- Space Escort
- Special forces fire mission
- Spider Stickman City Battle
- Spider superman city hero
- Steel tank chaos battle
- Stickman battle zombies
- Stickman city legend
- Stickman sniper elite
- Stimulating roller coaster
- Stray in dead island
- Street car driving
- Street challenge race
- Street shuttle race
- Super power police run
- Survival on uninhabited island
- Swat War Conflict
- Tank endless battle
- Tank joint war
- Tanks global hegemony
- The Adventures of the Tribal Prince
- Top restaurant
- Transfer Prisoner Action
- Transform props racing cars
- Urban thugs legend
- Vegas gangster legend
- Vehicle driving test
- Warship command
- Western sniper
- Wild battleground
- Wild planet
- World Tank Championship
- Zombie crisis on earth
- Zombie death city
- Zombie Doomsday Invasion
- Zombie doomsday Survival
- Zombie Doomsday war
- Zombie Shootout Battle Royale
- Команда должна убить боеголовку
- элитный отряд на поле боя
- 快点躲起来
Zdroj: techradar.com
Komentáře