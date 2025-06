Apple chystá skládací iPhone pro rok 2026

Apple Foldable iPhone Updates:

1. Assembly supplier Foxconn is expected to officially kick off the project in late 3Q25 or early 4Q25. As of now, many component specifications (including the hinge, which has drawn considerable market attention) have yet to be finalized.

